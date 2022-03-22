With Focus on Next UP Polls, Akhilesh Yadav Resigns as Lok Sabha MP, to Continue as MLA

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav resigned as the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh on Tuesday. Though Yadav, who had recently won from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district in the 2022 assembly election, is likely to continue as an MLA. According to sources, Yadav may be the Leader of the Opposition party in the UP assembly.

The 48-year-old leader fought his first assembly election this year.

Another big name and Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Azam Khan, has tendered his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership. Khan, who is currently in jail, will continue as an MLA from the Rampur Sadar assembly seat. The resignations from two top Samajwadi Party MPs come at a time when a new government is about to be formed in the state.

Yadav had earlier said that he was discussing with his people whether he should continue as an MP or an MLA. According to sources, the SP chief took the step after having immersive talks with top leaders and close family members. Sources also suggest that the move is an attempt by both leaders to focus on the next state assembly elections to be held in 2027.

Advertisement

According to the sources in the Samajwadi Party, the party will focus more on the 2027 state assembly elections as they know their limitations well. It was SP patriarch Mulayam Singh who suggested his son, Yadav, to resign from Lok Sabha and focus on the UP Legislative assembly instead, the sources added. Also, the increased number of seats in the recently concluded UP Assembly elections has given hopes to the SP for the next polls.

Until this moment, the Samajwadi Party had five MPs, namely Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, Azam Khan from Azamgarh, ST Hasan from Moradabad and Shafiqur Rehman Barq from Sambhal. Now with Akhilesh and Azam resigning from their Lok Sabha membership, the party is left with just three MPs.

Sources also said former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav could contest the UP by-elections.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.