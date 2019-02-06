English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Ganesh Pooja, Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Charge as Cong Gen Secy In-Charge of West UP
The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, Scindia has been entrusted with the onerous task of strengthening the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, where the party did not win any seat in the last Lok Sabha elections.
Jyotiraditya Scindia performing Ganesh pooja at Congress headquarters in Delhi on Feb 6, 2019.
New Delhi: Congress general secretary in charge of Western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia assumed office the Congress headquarters in Delhi after performing a "Ganesh pooja". He later met some party wrokers and reiterated his "resolve to strengthen the party in the state".
Scindia shared a video of the prayer ceremony on Twitter and said, "Took over as Congress general secretary after doing 'Ganesh pooja' at the AICC office, with the resolve of strengthening the party in the state."
He said the Congress has a good opportunity to come back in the reckoning in Uttar Pradesh by winning a number of Lok Sabha seats to form the government at the Centre and then in the state in 2022.
His skills will be put to test in the Hindi heartland state in uniting the party cadres and putting up a good show by winning a few crucial seats in upcoming general elections.
AICC कार्यालय नई दिल्ली में आज मंगलकर्ता गजानन गणेश जी की पूजा के साथ कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव के रूप में पार्टी को और मजबूत करने के संकल्प के साथ कार्य प्रारंभ किया। pic.twitter.com/4cIUAzH3BL— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 6, 2019
He said the Congress has a good opportunity to come back in the reckoning in Uttar Pradesh by winning a number of Lok Sabha seats to form the government at the Centre and then in the state in 2022.
His skills will be put to test in the Hindi heartland state in uniting the party cadres and putting up a good show by winning a few crucial seats in upcoming general elections.
