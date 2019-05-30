Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With 'GeLeBhi' Representation from Karnataka in New Cabinet, Did BJP Manage Sweet Revenge Over Congress?

DV Sadananda Gowda, who was a member of the Modi cabinet earlier, Pralhad Joshi, a four-time MP from Dharwad and Suresh Angadi, four-time MP from Belgaum took oath in a star-studded ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:May 30, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With 'GeLeBhi' Representation from Karnataka in New Cabinet, Did BJP Manage Sweet Revenge Over Congress?
DV Sadananda Gowda, who was a member of the Modi cabinet earlier, Pralhad Joshi, a four-time MP from Dharwad and Suresh Angadi, four-time MP from Belgaum took oath in a star-studded ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.
Loading...
Bengaluru: When the BJP was in the Opposition during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime in Karnataka, the party had been critical of the the government and accused it of being uncaring about three communities--the Gowdas, the Lingayats, and the Brahmins.

It was BJP Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar who took this up in the Assembly and alleged that any files related to the 'GeLeBhi' communities were being kept aside, while only the files related to the Dalits and OBCs were cleared immediately. Siddaramaiah, a prominent leader of the Kuruba community which is identified as an OBC, was accused of being partial towards his communities, Dalits and minorities.

Today, the Karnataka share in the union cabinet seems to be a form of sweet revenge on this factor. DV Sadananda Gowda, who was a member of the Modi cabinet earlier, Pralhad Joshi, a four-time MP from Dharwad and Suresh Angadi, four-time MP from Belgaum took oath in a star-studded ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

With this, the BJP has included a Gowda, a Lingayat and a Brahmin in the cabinet. Both Gowdas (Vokkaligas) and Lingayats are dominant communities in Karnataka, while the Lingayats have been a major vote-bank for the BJP for over a decade now. The BJP's state president BS Yeddyurappa is the tallest leader from this community. He has been able to garner a huge vote-share from this community over the years.

Asked about the caste combination that has made it to the final list, Shettar, however, said this caste matrix from Karnataka has nothing to do with the issues he had raised in the Asasembly.

"You have to look at this from the national perspective," he told News18 Kannada, defending that the representation given to dominant communities should not be mistaken for any neglect of backward communities. "Possible that Dalits and backward communities in Karnataka have not got an opportunity. But they have certainly been represented from other regions of the country. This is a Cabinet built from a national perspective," Shettar said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram