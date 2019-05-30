With 'GeLeBhi' Representation from Karnataka in New Cabinet, Did BJP Manage Sweet Revenge Over Congress?

When the BJP was in the Opposition during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime in Karnataka, the party had been critical of the the government and accused it of being uncaring about three communities--the Gowdas, the Lingayats, and the Brahmins.It was BJP Leader of Opposition Jagadish Shettar who took this up in the Assembly and alleged that any files related to the 'GeLeBhi' communities were being kept aside, while only the files related to the Dalits and OBCs were cleared immediately. Siddaramaiah, a prominent leader of the Kuruba community which is identified as an OBC, was accused of being partial towards his communities, Dalits and minorities.Today, the Karnataka share in the union cabinet seems to be a form of sweet revenge on this factor. DV Sadananda Gowda, who was a member of the Modi cabinet earlier, Pralhad Joshi, a four-time MP from Dharwad and Suresh Angadi, four-time MP from Belgaum took oath in a star-studded ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.With this, the BJP has included a Gowda, a Lingayat and a Brahmin in the cabinet. Both Gowdas (Vokkaligas) and Lingayats are dominant communities in Karnataka, while the Lingayats have been a major vote-bank for the BJP for over a decade now. The BJP's state president BS Yeddyurappa is the tallest leader from this community. He has been able to garner a huge vote-share from this community over the years.Asked about the caste combination that has made it to the final list, Shettar, however, said this caste matrix from Karnataka has nothing to do with the issues he had raised in the Asasembly."You have to look at this from the national perspective," he told News18 Kannada, defending that the representation given to dominant communities should not be mistaken for any neglect of backward communities. "Possible that Dalits and backward communities in Karnataka have not got an opportunity. But they have certainly been represented from other regions of the country. This is a Cabinet built from a national perspective," Shettar said.