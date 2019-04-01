With Hay, Bale and Sickle, Hema Malini Kickstarts Her Campaign from Mathura’s Farmlands

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

As elections near, candidates seeking votes are campaigning in full swing. BJP’s Hema Malini kickstarted her election campaign with style amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms. The actor-turned-politician is seeking a second term in Mathura on a BJP ticket.The sitting MP from Mathura took to Twitter to share the photographs holding hay bale and sickle, announcing the start of her campaign.“Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign (sic),” Malini wrote on Twitter."It's not that people will vote for me only because I am a Bollywood star. I want to be with the people and tell them what Modiji has done, like introducing Ujjawala scheme, Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana, building toilets and much more," she had said earlier.In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Malini had won from Mathura by a margin of over 3,30,000 votes.