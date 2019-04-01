LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With Hay, Bale and Sickle, Hema Malini Kickstarts Her Campaign from Mathura’s Farmlands

The sitting MP from Mathura took to Twitter and shared the photographs holding hay bale and sickle, announcing the start of her campaign.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With Hay, Bale and Sickle, Hema Malini Kickstarts Her Campaign from Mathura’s Farmlands
The sitting MP from Mathura took to Twitter and shared the photographs holding hay bale and sickle, announcing the start of her campaign.
Loading...
New Delhi: As elections near, candidates seeking votes are campaigning in full swing. BJP’s Hema Malini kickstarted her election campaign with style amid the golden harvests of Mathura farms. The actor-turned-politician is seeking a second term in Mathura on a BJP ticket.

The sitting MP from Mathura took to Twitter to share the photographs holding hay bale and sickle, announcing the start of her campaign.
“Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign (sic),” Malini wrote on Twitter.



"It's not that people will vote for me only because I am a Bollywood star. I want to be with the people and tell them what Modiji has done, like introducing Ujjawala scheme, Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana, building toilets and much more," she had said earlier.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Malini had won from Mathura by a margin of over 3,30,000 votes.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram