English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With ‘Honble Outgoing Sirji’ Jibe, Shatrughan Sinha Attacks PM Modi Again
The actor-politician’s barbs were directed at the speeches of PM Modi, which he described as lacking content and depth.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha who is expected to formally join Congress soon and contest as their candidate from Patna Sahib, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring him as “Honble outgoing Sirji.” in a tweet, extremely critical of him.
The actor-politician’s barbs were directed at the speeches of PM Modi, which he described as lacking content and depth. “Your rhetorics/speeches lack content and depth,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.
“Honble outgoing Sirji. Why are you wasting so much money on different channels and on the paid and choreographed crowd who chant your name at any given time - during, before & after your speeches on the signal of the conductors,” the actor-turned-politician tweeted on Tuesday.
"Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight," tweeted Sinha, who formally announced his intention to join the Congress last week after meeting Rahul Gandhi.
Sinha's series of tweets came as his prospective boss, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, announced the party's manifesto in New Delhi.
Sinha, further sharpening his attack, said, “These days and have gone to the extent of becoming highly repetitive and irritating. Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight.”
Sinha will take on Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
these days and have gone to the extent of becoming highly repetitive and irritating.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 2, 2019
Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight.
The actor-politician’s barbs were directed at the speeches of PM Modi, which he described as lacking content and depth. “Your rhetorics/speeches lack content and depth,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.
“Honble outgoing Sirji. Why are you wasting so much money on different channels and on the paid and choreographed crowd who chant your name at any given time - during, before & after your speeches on the signal of the conductors,” the actor-turned-politician tweeted on Tuesday.
Don’t hire or go for paid channels. Instead go for a real and genuine Press Conference with people like Raveesh Kumar, Prasun Vajpayee etc. who can’t be bought can question you in the larger interest of the nation.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 2, 2019
Go for the Press who are not sycophants & can’t be silenced
"Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight," tweeted Sinha, who formally announced his intention to join the Congress last week after meeting Rahul Gandhi.
Sinha's series of tweets came as his prospective boss, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, announced the party's manifesto in New Delhi.
Sinha, further sharpening his attack, said, “These days and have gone to the extent of becoming highly repetitive and irritating. Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight.”
Sinha will take on Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
- Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- Hawkeye: Vladimir Putin's Seat of Power in Moscow is Protected by These Birds of Prey
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results