With ‘Honble Outgoing Sirji’ Jibe, Shatrughan Sinha Attacks PM Modi Again

Former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha who is expected to formally join Congress soon and contest as their candidate from Patna Sahib, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by referring him as “Honble outgoing Sirji.” in a tweet, extremely critical of him.The actor-politician’s barbs were directed at the speeches of PM Modi, which he described as lacking content and depth. “Your rhetorics/speeches lack content and depth,” Sinha wrote on Twitter.“Honble outgoing Sirji. Why are you wasting so much money on different channels and on the paid and choreographed crowd who chant your name at any given time - during, before & after your speeches on the signal of the conductors,” the actor-turned-politician tweeted on Tuesday."Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight," tweeted Sinha, who formally announced his intention to join the Congress last week after meeting Rahul Gandhi.Sinha's series of tweets came as his prospective boss, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, announced the party's manifesto in New Delhi.Sinha, further sharpening his attack, said, “These days and have gone to the extent of becoming highly repetitive and irritating. Sirji, I still remain your well wisher despite your EVM misuse and in-spite of all your arrogance. My humble suggestion for you at this eleventh hour would be to become straight and go straight.”Sinha will take on Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.