With Hooda, Selja Side by Side, Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana Brings Warring Factions Together

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra completed the Haryana leg of its nationwide rally on Tuesday, bringing all warring factions of the party together ahead of the state’s polls due next year. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the party has vowed to connect with all representatives of the state, and is confident of returning to power in 2024.

“Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan. Jai Pehalwaan – Be it ex-servicemen, farmers or the sportspersons, Rahul Gandhi ji have connected with all of them, and promised to address their concerns. We have walked over 255 km in the state, and covered as many as seven districts and it has been very successful,” the senior leader told News18 as the rally made a stop-over at Ambala.

Gandhi also led an all-women walk in Ambala.

Starting from Nuh, the workers led by Gandhi walked across as many as seven districts covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, as well as Ambala. Several senior leaders including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala as well as state chief Uday Bhan also joined Gandhi.

The Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) said people have shared their concerns as they walked together, including MSP for farmers, and said the party is confident that it will fulfil them when it comes to power in 2024.

“Congress has fulfilled promises in three of the states that it is in power – Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, and it will deliver in Haryana too,” he added. “But the main goal of the rally is to unite people, across all languages, religion and protect the diversity of the country that it is known for.”

Starting from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, the rally has so far covered Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and entered Punjab on Wednesday. Gandhi paid obeisance at Amritsar’s Golden Temple before beginning the Punjab leg.

The yatra will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the state.

