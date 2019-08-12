Take the pledge to vote

With Hopes of Party Tickets, 'Dangal' Wrestler Babita Phogat, Father Join BJP Today

Mahavir Phogat, the wrestler's father, will switch to the BJP after the Jannayak Janata Party did not give him a ticket ahead of the 2019 general elections.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
With Hopes of Party Tickets, 'Dangal' Wrestler Babita Phogat, Father Join BJP Today
File photo of wrestler Babita Phogat.
New Delhi: Wrestling gold-medalist Babita Phogat and her father and coach Mahavir Phogat who inspired Amir Khan's film 'Dangal', joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat switched parties to join the BJP with his daughter.

Mahavir had joined Ajay Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party founder is the jailed elder son of former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala.

He, however, did not get the party ticket the family had expected, but was instead made the chief of the party's sports cell.

The wrestler's father confimed that the he would join the BJP at Delhi's Haryana Bhawan with his daughter on Monday. “I and Babita are on the way and heading towards Delhi”, he added.

Coach Phogat also prasied the BJP government for its recent decision on Kahsmir saying, "BJP government did a great work by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories”.

He further hailed Manohar Lal Khattar's government in Haryana "for providing the state with a transparent government and recruiting youth in a fair manner”.

Babita, a former sub-inspector in Haryana police, had earlier filed a case against the state government for holding her promotion to the post of deputy superintendent of police despite her exemplary performance in sports. She lost the case and subsequently resigned from service.

It is speculated that the wrestlers’ family, belonging to Balali village in the Charkhi Dadri district of the state, expects Babita to be fielded from either Badhra or Dadri assembly segments in the Charkhi Dadri district.

The younger Phogat sister, who is currently recovering from injury, wishes to bring home an Olympic gold someday.

Babita has won 2012 World Wrestling Championship bronze and 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medals.

