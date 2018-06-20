With Hunt for Possible Turncoats, UP BJP Begins Preparations for 2019 General Elections

The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party might be busy with the seat sharing formula for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, but the Bhartiya Janata Party has already made up its mind to tap the dissent leaders of SP-BSP, who either lost their seats or do not get tickets from either of the parties.Speaking on the issue, UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “When the time comes for ticket distribution and seat sharing in SP and BSP, then a huge chunk of their party leaders are going to get angry. We will try to tap on the dissent of these leaders.”“It is not like we will not have angry leaders when ticket distribution is finalised, but our workers are more disciplined and dedicated than theirs. Even in the past when SP and BSP had a pact in 1993, then too, BJP bagged 176 seats while both the parties combined got 172 seats,” he added. Pandey also said that the results of 2019 are going to be even better from 2014 for the BJP.Speaking on the issue of recent loss in Kairana, Noorpur bypolls and influence of Bhim Army in Western Uttar Pradesh, BJP president said, “We are reviewing each and everything and also on how to tackle with Bhim Army. The Bhim Army also stands against BSP, which can be a boon for us in the Western Uttar Pradesh. Also, we are emphasizing on increased representation of Dalits and backwards in our organization, which is going to reap good results in 2019.”“The loss in bypolls is not going to affect us in 2019; there are always local issues in bypolls while the Lok Sabha polls are fought on a national perspective and PM Modi will be our face. Our development schemes like Ujjawala Gas Connection Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Saubhagya Yojna and Mudra Bank are going to be our trump card for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections,” added Pandey.