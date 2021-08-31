With Induction of Three New Ministers, Tripura Cabinet Strength Goes Up to 11

Three new faces from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took oath in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s cabinet for the first time since 2018. Among the three, Sushanta Chowdhury has been given Information and Cultural affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs as well as PWD (DWS) departments. Bhagaban Das has been given charge of Welfare of Scheduled Caste department, Animal Resource Development and Labour. Ram Prasad Paul has been allocated Home (Jail and Fire & Emergency Services), OBC Welfare & Ministry of Cooperation departments.

With this reshuffle, Tripura cabinet now has 11 ministers including CM Deb.

CM Deb, who was holding most of the portfolios has redistributed a few among his colleagues ahead of the elections in 2023. He now retains Home (excluding jail and fire and emergency service), Health and Family Welfare, PWD (excluding DWS), Industry and Commerce and IT, General Administration, Election and all other policies not allocated to any minister.

Meanwhile, there were no changes made to the portfolio of the deputy chief minister Jisshu Dev Varman and Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. The former will continue to hold Power, Finance, RD (including Panchayat), Finance, Science & Technology and Environment ministries.

Tripura will have elections in the year 2023, a term after the BJP came into power in 2018 after overthrowing the decades-old Manik Sarkar-led Left government.

Earlier on Monday, BJP National General Secretary Dilip Saikia, North Eastern Zonal Secretary Ajay Jamwal, Tripura incharge Vinod Sonkar, and Phanindra Nath Sharma (who is responsible for both Tripura and Assam) arrived in the state for a prescheduled series of meetings.

The CM held at least two meetings in the last two months with the central leadership in Delhi before formalising the Cabinet appointments.

