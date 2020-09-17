With its Tainted Past, Congress has No Moral Right to Accuse BJP of Bringing Down Their Govt: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Alleging that the Congress party has a prolonged history of dislodging elected governments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the grand old party has no moral right to blame the BJP of bringing down their government in the state.

Speaking at the News18 Election Agenda event, Chouhan rejected Congress’ allegations that BJP dislodged them from power and said that he had never imagined that he would be back as the CM in just one year. They had more seats and we had more votes, the party agreed that let them run the government and prepared to sit in the opposition for five years, Chouhan added.

However, the elected representatives could not live up to the expectations and failed to keep their family united. During the tenure, they also engaged in mass corruption, eventually jeopardizing their image following which their leaders decided to leave the party. This implosion gave us a chance to form the government, Chouhan said.

Further responding to Congress’ accusations of a dearth of funds, Chouhan said a ruler can’t sit and cry over the paucity of funds. Where there is a will, there is a way, and we arranged funds in the last five months and ensured that no welfare schemes should stop due to lack of funds, and yes we also borrowed money.

Talking about the unprecedented Coronavirus health emergency, Chouhan said that the elections during Covid-19 have to be conducted with caution and people are now required to adjust lifestyle in accordance with the virus.

Since Jansangh times, those who joined us were accommodated within the organisation, and people like Scindia and others who joined BJP with the sentiments of serving the public will be accommodated and accepted by the workers with an open heart, Chouhan said while welcoming Scindia in the BJP clan.