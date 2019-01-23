LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
With JD(S) Demanding Bigger Share, Congress to Sit With Alliance Partner For Seat-sharing Talks in Karnataka

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:January 23, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Bengaluru: The Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coordination committee meeting is set to take place in Bengaluru at 5pm on Thursday.

The meeting is likely to initiate seat-sharing discussions between the alliance partners ahead of the Lok Sabha election, sources told CNN-News18.

While the JD(S) had earlier expressed its desire to contest from at least 12 out of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, the Congress has rejected the idea even before any official discussion on the same began.

The BJP had won 17 out of the 28 seats in 2014, one of which it lost to the Congress after the bypoll in Ballari — a seat the party had held since 2004. At present, the Congress holds 10 seats and the JD(S) has two.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha constituencies and two assembly seats were held in November 2018 where the Congress-JD(S) alliance swept four.

It won the assembly seats of Jamakhandi (Congress) and Ramanagara (JDS) and parliamentary seats of Ballari (Congress) and Mandya (JDS). The saffron party could only retain Shimoga.

Although “not concerning the coalition” according to a source, the alleged assault of Congress MLA Anand Singh by another MLA JN Ganesh may also come up for discussion.

Ganesh, who is facing attempt to murder charges for assaulting Singh and has been suspended from the party for the same, is absconding.

The five-member coordination committee comprises chairman and former chief minister Siddaramaiah (Congress), chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS), deputy chief minister G Parameshwara (Congress), AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal and JDS national secretary Kunwar Danish Ali.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
