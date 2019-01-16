At the time when TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to get the regional forces under a proposed federal front, sans the BJP and the Congress, he is also working to emerge stronger with the help of YSR congress party to gain maximum seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.KCR’s son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao met Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSR Congress Party’s president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.Bolstered after the landslide win in Assembly elections last year, the TRS is now working to win 16 out of 17 seats from Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. One seat will be kept aside for AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.“The TRS may work well to their expectations. Even if anything goes wrong, they will get at least 15 seats. We have seen the strength of the party in recent elections,” Hyderabad-based political analyst Vikram told News18.In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling TDP has been accused of not working upto the expectations of people. That could be one of the reasons that KCR is banking on the YSRCP.If things go as planned, KCR will have at least 30 Lok Sabha seats in hand, 15 in Telangana and 15 from AP.Lately, KCR has been showing a slight slant towards the YSRCP.“The TRS may not come in direct politics of Andhra Pradesh, but they may help the YSRCP indirectly. It helps them. But we should also not underestimate Chandrababu. He will come up with new agenda,” a political observer Amarender told News18.KCR is working on his primary plan of a federal front. He has already met the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief Stalin and JD(S) top leaders Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.