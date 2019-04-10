With Less than 24 Hours to Go for First Phase , KCR Asks TRS Workers to Put Extra Effort in ‘Tough’ Constituencies

Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed party cadre to put extra effort and stay vigilant on seats where he expects the competition to be tough.TRS feels that Lok Sabha constituencies of Chevella, Secundrabad, Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Secundrabad, Khammam, Nalgonda and Bhongir will see a close contest.Though TRS chief KCR has been announcing that he will win 16 seats in the state, the party feels that in Chevalla, Congress’ Ranjith Reddy is a strong contender against TRS’ sitting MP Konda Visweswar Reddy.Congress, too, is also giving its best to put up a prestigious fight to stay politically relevant in the newly formed state.In Secunderabad, former president of Telangana BJP G Kishan Reddy is contesting against TRS’ Talasani Sai Kiran who is son of state minister Tanasani Srinivas Yadav.Revanth Reddy, known as a fire brand leader of the Congress apart from being the working president of TPCC is contesting against Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, son-in-law of labour minister Ch Malla Reddy in Malkajgiri.DK Aruna who recently joined BJP, will be contesting from Mahabubnagar against TRS candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy.Aruna was a minister and her family has long been into politics.In Bhongir, Congress candidate Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, is fighting against sitting MP Bura Narsaiah Goud of TRS. Reddy was defeated in recent assembly elections from Nalgonda but is testing his fate again in Lok Sabha elections.Venkat Reddy’s brother Rajagopal Reddy was an MP of Bhongir from 2004 to 2009.TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is contesting from Nalgonda constituency against Vemreddy Narasimha Reddy of TRS. Narasimha Reddy is a new entrant to politics while Uttam Kumar Reddy is an MLA from Huzurnagar constituency which falls under Nalgonda parliament.Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury is also biting the political dust in Khammam, against TRS’ Nama Nageswar Rao. Nageswar Rao recently joined the TRS after contesting from Khammam assembly seat in the last elections on a TDP candidate.In view of the challenges, KCR asked TRS workers not to give up and urged them stay alert till end of the polling process.He reviewed the ground situation with ministers, party leaders and candidates in the poll fray.The CM advised party workers to supervise the cadre and ensure that they visit every house in a doo-to-door campaign. KCR also asked to encourage all sections of voters to vote, especially senior citizens.The CM has also instructed his party workers to mobilise voters who are presently employed outside Telangana, to return on the voting day and vote.