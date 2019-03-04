English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Lok Sabha Polls Just Months Aways, Amit Shah Flags off 'NaMo Rath'
'The money collected from this will be donated to the Namami Gange Project to further clean our holy Ganga,' Shah said in a tweet.
BJP president Amit Shah flags off NaMo Rath on Monday. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Ahead of the general elections, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday flagged off 'NaMo Rath'— a store on wheels selling merchandise inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The saffron coloured fleet of mini-trucks with huge photos of Modi will tour the nation selling 'NaMo' (Narendra Modi) t shirts, coffee mugs, caps, face masks, key chains among other merchandise, a party leader said.
Calling it a "unique nationwide initiative", Shah said the money collected from the exercise will be donated to the 'Namami Ganga' project aimed at cleaning the river.
"This is a unique nationwide initiative, which will allow people to buy latest NaMo merchandise on wheels," he said after the flag off at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.
"The money collected from this will be donated to the Namami Gange Project to further clean our holy Ganga," he said in a tweet.
