1-min read

With Message for Women & Farmers, ‘Son’ Kejriwal Invites Delhi for Swearing-in on February 16

Kejriwal said he was ready to take oath and the people of the Capital must reach the grounds by 10am to witness the ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after the party's victory in Delhi polls. (PTI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended an invite to Delhiites to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

In a radio advertisement, Kejriwal said the Tricolour would flutter with pride when the children of India get access to education, women are provided with a safe environment, farmers get their due and people discard discrimination based on caste and religion.

Once again referring to himself as the “son of Delhi”, Kejriwal said he was ready to take oath and the people of the Capital must reach the grounds by 10am to witness the ceremony.

He also reminded people to bring along their family members for the event.

Kejriwal’s AAP stormed to victory in the Capital in the February 8 elections, which saw a polarised contest between the AAP and the BJP.

The party won 62 of 70 seats, reducing the BJP to single digit (8) as the Congress failed to open its account.

On Wednesday, senior AAP leader and Kejriwal’s trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia said all cabinet ministers will also take oath with Kejriwal.

Gopal Rai, another AAP leader, said no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added.

However, a special invite was extended to 'Baby Mufflerman', who went viral on the day of results.

In a post on social media, AAP asked the ‘Baby Mufflerman’ to “suit up” for the ceremony.

