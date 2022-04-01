With More Than 100 Rajya Sabha Members, BJP Hopes for Smooth Road to Prez, V-P Elections

The BJP became the first party since 1988 to have more than 100 members in the Rajya Sabha after winning four of the 13 seats in the elections for the Upper House on Thursday, thus having a better chance in the vice-presidential elections scheduled in August.

The BJP had been striving to increase its numbers in the Upper House for the smoother passage of Bills in both the Houses.

Taking to Twitter on the victory of BJP in Rajya Sabha polls in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “We won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam (one by the BJP and other by United People’s Party Liberal, UPPL, our partner) by a huge margin of 11 and 9 votes, respectively.”

While the BJP has numbers on its side in the Lok Sabha, many a time, it has to bargain with the allies or parties to pass a Bill.

Advertisement

The numbers are set to make the BJP confident of winning the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections in July and August.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) increased its tally in the Rajya Sabha by winning all five seats from Punjab, the Congress, CPI(M) CPI and the UPPL, which is an ally of the BJP, won one seat each.

BJP’s incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland and state’s women Morcha president, Phangnon Konyak, won unopposed. She is the first elected woman RS member from Nagaland.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.