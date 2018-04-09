With Narmada Parikrama, Digvijaya Singh Shows he Can Lead Charge Against BJP in MP

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at the conclusion of his Narmada Parikrama yatra on Monday did not say anything about his political future, but left the ball firmly in the court of the party’s high command.As Singh avoided political comments even after his yatra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too kept his cards close to chest skipping the conclusion ceremony to attend the party’s daylong fast at Rajghat in New Delhi against atrocities on Dalits, tribals and minorities.Weeks ahead of the conclusion, there was talk that Gandhi could attend the function.Meanwhile, Singh is expected to visit Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi next few days to decide his future political course, sources in the party claimed.Party insiders claim that the Narmada Parikrama has rejuvenated Singh’s status in MP, something the party high command could ill-afford to ignore in an election year.However, Singh told News18 before the function, “Happy to unseat the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh if high command wants me to. But I am not interested in being the Chief Minister of the state.”Singh refused to talk to about his political future at the function but he made his views public on other issues.On being asked about CM face in the state, Singh claimed that Congress was a democratic party and this would be decided by party president Rahul Gandhi. He also claimed that Rahul would also decide his political fate.Saying that he respects seers, the two-time MP Chief Minister said that assigning MOS status to those seers who were about to start campaign against the Narmada scam was not proper. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should also tell what rights he has assigned on seers as MOS, he said.Commenting on MP government claims of planting 6 crore saplings in Narmada Seva Yatra last year, Singh said he only saw 50, 000-60, 000 tress where ever he went in his yatra.“At several places, river Narmada is in really bad shape,” he said. He also termed Chouhan’s Narmda Seva Yatra as a ‘sarkari yatra’.