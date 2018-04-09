English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Narmada Parikrama, Digvijaya Singh Shows he Can Lead Charge Against BJP in MP
Congress insiders claim that the Narmada Parikrama has rejuvenated Digvijaya Singh’s status in MP, something the party high command could ill-afford to ignore in an election year.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Narsinghpur: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at the conclusion of his Narmada Parikrama yatra on Monday did not say anything about his political future, but left the ball firmly in the court of the party’s high command.
As Singh avoided political comments even after his yatra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too kept his cards close to chest skipping the conclusion ceremony to attend the party’s daylong fast at Rajghat in New Delhi against atrocities on Dalits, tribals and minorities.
Weeks ahead of the conclusion, there was talk that Gandhi could attend the function.
Meanwhile, Singh is expected to visit Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi next few days to decide his future political course, sources in the party claimed.
Party insiders claim that the Narmada Parikrama has rejuvenated Singh’s status in MP, something the party high command could ill-afford to ignore in an election year.
However, Singh told News18 before the function, “Happy to unseat the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh if high command wants me to. But I am not interested in being the Chief Minister of the state.”
Singh refused to talk to about his political future at the function but he made his views public on other issues.
On being asked about CM face in the state, Singh claimed that Congress was a democratic party and this would be decided by party president Rahul Gandhi. He also claimed that Rahul would also decide his political fate.
Saying that he respects seers, the two-time MP Chief Minister said that assigning MOS status to those seers who were about to start campaign against the Narmada scam was not proper. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should also tell what rights he has assigned on seers as MOS, he said.
Commenting on MP government claims of planting 6 crore saplings in Narmada Seva Yatra last year, Singh said he only saw 50, 000-60, 000 tress where ever he went in his yatra.
“At several places, river Narmada is in really bad shape,” he said. He also termed Chouhan’s Narmda Seva Yatra as a ‘sarkari yatra’.
Also Watch
As Singh avoided political comments even after his yatra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too kept his cards close to chest skipping the conclusion ceremony to attend the party’s daylong fast at Rajghat in New Delhi against atrocities on Dalits, tribals and minorities.
Weeks ahead of the conclusion, there was talk that Gandhi could attend the function.
Meanwhile, Singh is expected to visit Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi next few days to decide his future political course, sources in the party claimed.
Party insiders claim that the Narmada Parikrama has rejuvenated Singh’s status in MP, something the party high command could ill-afford to ignore in an election year.
However, Singh told News18 before the function, “Happy to unseat the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh if high command wants me to. But I am not interested in being the Chief Minister of the state.”
Singh refused to talk to about his political future at the function but he made his views public on other issues.
On being asked about CM face in the state, Singh claimed that Congress was a democratic party and this would be decided by party president Rahul Gandhi. He also claimed that Rahul would also decide his political fate.
Saying that he respects seers, the two-time MP Chief Minister said that assigning MOS status to those seers who were about to start campaign against the Narmada scam was not proper. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should also tell what rights he has assigned on seers as MOS, he said.
Commenting on MP government claims of planting 6 crore saplings in Narmada Seva Yatra last year, Singh said he only saw 50, 000-60, 000 tress where ever he went in his yatra.
“At several places, river Narmada is in really bad shape,” he said. He also termed Chouhan’s Narmda Seva Yatra as a ‘sarkari yatra’.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Sport He Wants Son AbRam to Play
- Kerala Couple Becomes Overnight Sensation for Naming Their Son After Arsenal Midfielder