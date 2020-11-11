With No History of Contesting Bypolls, BSP Dents Congress on Five Seats, BJP on One in MP Byelection

Bahujan Samaj Party with sizable followership in Vindhya, Gwalior and Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh once again became a spoilsport in bypolls by denting Congress party on five seats and BJP on one.

None of the candidates from Mayawati’s BSP won in the bypolls. However, the closest contest was witnessed at Bhander seat where Congress’ Phool Singh Baraiya lost to BJP’s Raksha Sironiya- a Scindia loyalist by mere 161 votes. While, BSP nominee Mahendra Baudh, a Congress rebel at the seat pocketed 7,023 votes, clearly handing Baraiya a defeat on the seat.

At Joura, Congress party’s Pankaj Upadhyay secured 54,121 votes against BJP’s Subedar Singh Rajodha (67599) and lost, but BSP’s Soneram Kuswah almost matched Upadhyay with 48,285 votes.

Meanwhile, at Mehgaon in Bhind minister OPS Bhadauria (73599) defeated Congress party’s Hemant Katare (61563) and BSP’s Yogesh Narwariya was the difference (22305) between them.

Similarly, at Pohari Shivraj Chouhan’s minister, Suresh Rathkheda won (66344) against Congress’ Hari Vallabh Shukla (42638) and again BSP’s Kailash Kushwah with 43,848 votes added to the defeat of the Congress candidate.

In Malhera in Bundelkhand, BJP’s Pradyumn Lodhi (67,532) defeated kathavachak Ramsiya Bharti of Congress party (49,965) and it was Congress rebel Akhand Pratap Singh contesting on BSP ticket (20,502) who dented his own old party securing crucial vote share.

Besides, at Agar and Dabra, both won by the Congress party, the BSP candidates notched up crucial votes narrowing the already narrow win margin for Congress candidates.

At Morena, it was the BJP which was on the receiving end of BSP’s popularity as Congress candidate Rakesh Mavai won by securing 53301 votes defeating nearest rival of BJP Raghuraj Kansana who got 47550 votes but it was BSP’s Ramprakash Rajoria who had sent jitters in BJP-Congress camps leading the counting till almost late afternoon and eventually secured 43,084 votes.

As against around 5% votes in 2018 assembly polls, the BSP saw a surge in vote share and registered 5.75% votes in 28 bypolls.