Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

With Nominations Done and Dusted, AAP Lays Out Big Campaign Plan for Delhi Polls

The AAP is creating a separate plan for candidates as well, which will focus on two aspects -- nukkad sabha (street corner meetings) and padyatra (foot marches).

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With Nominations Done and Dusted, AAP Lays Out Big Campaign Plan for Delhi Polls
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, with his deputy Manish Sisodia and party leader Gopal Rai, addresses the media in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: After the nominations process ended on Tuesday, the AAP hit the campaign trail again with the ruling party planning another Arvind Kejriwal's town hall plus roadshows and rallies.

Speaking to media, AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai said Kejriwal would participate in a roadshow in Burari assembly at 9 am on Wednesday which will conclude at Adarsh Nagar. Other party leaders have already started public meetings from Tuesday.

Rai said Kejriwal would hold eight town halls between January 23 and 30.

"The top AAP leaders will regularly hold public gatherings across Delhi besides foot marches and roadshows. Now that the nomination process is over, we have started our public campaign again," he said.

Party's Manish Sisodia started his public meeting from Jungpura and Kalkaji, while Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held public meetings at Laxmi Nagar and Vishwas Nagar. Rai held the meetings at Rajinder Nagar and Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

"All three of us will regularly hold public gatherings across Delhi. We will enter the last leg of the campaign with public gatherings, padyatras and roadshows" said Rai.

He said Kejriwal will hold a roadshow on Wednesday evening too, "that will begin from Krishana Nagar and end at Shahdara. From Wednesday, Kejriwal takes charge of the election campaign through roadshows."

From January 23 onwards, Rai added, town hall meetings are scheduled.

"On January 23, the town hall will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium. From then on, till January 30, seven more town hall sessions will be conducted. The roadshows and public meetings will continue alongside."

Also, a door to door campaign will be conducted, during which our volunteers will present Arvind Kejriwal's Guarantee Card to every household in Delhi, said Rai.

The AAP is creating a separate plan for candidates as well, which will focus on two aspects -- nukkad sabha (street corner meetings) and padyatra (foot marches).

"The last phase of our election campaign will be a three-tier one -- by Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders, second by our candidates and the third, by our volunteers. We hope the commitment and dedication with which Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the people will stand us in good stead. We are confident we will achieve our target of 67+ seats."

Polls are due for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 8.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram