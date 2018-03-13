English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Opposition Stealing the March on Congress, Food for Thought on Menu at Sonia Gandhi’s Dinner
The dinner takes place in the backdrop of the stupendous wins by the BJP in Tripura and having managed to form alliance governments in Meghalaya, where Congress was the single largest party, and Nagaland.
A file photo of Sonia Gandhi. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, say those who attend her rare dinner parties at 10 Janpath, is a very good and thoughtful host. The dinner on Tuesday by Sonia will give her and her party plenty of food for thought.
The dinner takes place in the backdrop of the stupendous wins by the BJP in Tripura and having managed to form alliance governments in Meghalaya, where Congress was the single largest party, and Nagaland. What's worse is just after the results came in, Mamata Banerjee rued the fact that Rahul Gandhi did not accept her alliance proposal.
"Had Rahul Gandhi accepted my proposal for an alliance among the Congress, the TMC and local hill parties, the situation would have been different in Tripura," said Mamata.
Making matters worse was the fact that Rahul Gandhi chose to take a short break, again. On day one of Parliament, it was the TMC, and not Congress, which was seen agitating over the big bank scam. Congress once again lost out in taking the lead. Rahul did take the lead in protesting the day after but by then the match was lost.
Even on the demonetisation issue, the lead was taken by the Trinamool. It was Mamata Banerjee who had marched to Rashtrapati Bhawan and reached out to other opposition parties.
As Congress watched other regional stalwarts take the lead, the strain started showing on Congress.
Of late Rahul’s narrative against PM Modi has been matched by Pawar and Mamata Banerjee. Pawar is planning another meeting of opposition parties to plan a strategy against Modi.
Tejashwi Yadav too has emerged as a strong voice against the BJP.
The Congress has a reason to be worried. In 2004, it was Sonia who had reached out to stitch an alliance against the BJP. Congress had a headstart then. Today, the party is in a shambles. Also, the regional players are stronger and smarter. The big brotherly treatment by the Congress is no longer acceptable.
“Sonia once again has to take the lead. In 2004, she pushed herself to be accepted as a leader. Today, she is pushing for her son to be accepted as the leader of the opposition unity,” said a senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named.
It's now a question of Congress’ 'asmita' (honour). And once again the responsibility has fallen on Sonia’s shoulders.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
