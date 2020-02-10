'With People's Blessings, No One Can Stop': Fadnavis Says BJP's Comeback in Maharashtra is 'Definite'
'I think whether you are in power or in opposition, you have to walk on 'sanmarg' (right path) and for doing so, you have to come here to get the blessings. Therefore, I have come here to get your blessings,' Fadnavis added.
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Pune: Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that with the help of people's blessings one can make a comeback.
"Nobody can stop you if you have blessings of the people. We definitely make a comeback if we have their blessings," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly told a gathering in Alandi, a pilgrim town in Pune district.
"I think whether you are in power or in opposition, you have to walk on 'sanmarg' (right path) and for doing so, you have to come here to get the blessings. Therefore, I have come here to get your blessings," Fadnavis added.
"Once you get blessings of the people, then you will definitely come again," he said.
During the state Assembly elections held in October, Fadnavis had repeatedly used 'mi punha yein' (I will come again) slogan as part of his poll campaign.
The BJP and the Sena, which had fought the assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.
The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.
The Sena finally joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister.
