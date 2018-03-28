Chandrababu Naidu Plays PM Modi's Old Speech in Assembly to Attack Him on Unfulfilled Promises

: In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday played chunks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches before and after winning elections on the big screen especially put up inside the state Assembly, before attacking him and the Centre for not granting Special Status.In one section, Modi in an election campaign in the state, said, "I want to assure you if send me to Delhi, then the promise of Special Status, will be fulfilled also and extended also.""Standing here in Amaravati, I want to assure the people of Andhra Pradesh that all the promises mentioned in the Reorganisation Act will be fulfilled by the government of India," Modi had said while laying the foundation stone of new capital Amaravati, after coming to power.Hitting at BJP-led Centre for undemocratically adjourning the House and not allowing no-confidence motion, Naidu said, "I am asking for the justice. Instead of doing that, the Centre and BJP are counter-attacking us. We want discussion, and government to inform to people how Bill was passed, what promises were made, what all has been fulfilled and what all not delivered. The Government has to tell truth to people. But they are behaving irresponsibly, they come for 5 minutes and leave."Demanding direct answers from the Prime Minister, Naidu said, "We have submitted all the utilization certificates for central funds. But the BJP leaders are spreading open lies that no UC is submitted. As a chief minister of the state, I am asking this question to prime minister. Are you aware of all this? I demand answers from you.""I knew BJP would try to put blame on me, so I was careful and prepared to show all records. This is only their tactics to divert from real issue. In future also BJP government will try to blame us for some reason or other and not release funds to state. BJP is cheating the state for temporary political benefit, but for country as a whole this is not right thing,” Naidu added.While informing the House about resolutions passed at all party meet, Naidu also hit out at YSR Congress and Jana Sena for not attending the all-party meeting."Only 3 parties did not participate, YSRCP, Jana Sena and BJP. All these three parties, have political motives and talking against the state government, instead of fighting against the Centre collectively for the rights of the state," Naidu said.A resolution was passed in all-party meeting of various political parties and organisation fighting for Special Status that all promises made in AP reorganization act must be fulfilled. Calling for a united fight, Naidu assured that another all-party meeting will take place so that more people can be roped in for collective fight for Special Status.​