With Rahul in Shivraj's Constituency and Amit Shah in Kamal Nath's, the Battlelines Are Drawn

With four days to go for the voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress and the BJP targeted each other’s citadels: Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in CM Shivraj’s den Budni, while BJP chief Amit Shah held rallies in Chhindwara region, the home turf of MPCC president Kamal Nath on Friday.Gandhi addressed an election rally in Nasrullaganj in Budni where Congress candidate Arun Yadav is contesting against three-time CM Shivraj. “It’s a historic fight where the past (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is taking on future (Arun Yadav),” said the Congress president.This also gave rise to speculations whether Arun Yadav, in case of a win, could be one of the probables for the post of the CM.On one side, the three-time CM Shivraj has the police, government machinery, intelligence and money while on the other end Yadav has public’s voice with him, said Rahul Gandhi. “I had asked Arun whether you would win or lose and without wasting a second he answered in the affirmative,” said Rahul.Dwelling upon Yadav’s confident answer, Rahul said it’s because Yadav was connected to the public and knows what they feel inside.Rahul attacked PM Narendra Modi on Rafale deal, demonetisation, farm loan waiver and loan default by big corporates and had special mention of Mandsaur police firing, saying the farmers haven’t forgotten the incident. It bears noting that the PM will be visiting Mandsaur on Saturday.Rahul accused the PM of double standards on HAL, saying it’s the choppers manufactured by the HAL which were used in the Kargil war and surgical strikes which the PM boasts about regularly.Gandhi also took potshots at CM Shivraj over Vyapam, e-tendering and midday meal scams.“When I mistakenly mentioned CM Shivraj’s son’s name in the Panama Papers, he threatened me with a defamation suit but why doesn’t he do the same when I mention Vyapam, e-tendering and midday meal scams,” he said, adding that it means these accusations are true.He questioned the choice of words in election speeches of PM Modi, saying he had asked Arun Yadav to win election with love and courtesy, reminding him he that was not an RSS nominee.“We address CM Shivraj with respect as he has rendered services for 15 years, though he has engaged in misdeeds,” said the Congress president.On the other side, BJP president Amit Shah, while addressing rallies in Balaghat/Seoni and Chhindwara, attacked the Congress over corruption.“The Congress was impartial in corruption and did not spare any sector,” said Shah Shah reminding that the Congress engaged in the ISRO scam in space, AgustaWestland chopper scam in skies, the Adarsh scam on land, the submarine scam in the sea and the coal scam deep down in the earth. In all, they were responsible for Rs 12 lakh cr scams.Explaining his point further, Shah narrated a story in which thieves connive against the village chowkidar but the residents were able to spot him and thus the chowkidar was again handed over the responsibility. Who is the thief and who is chowkidar, the public knows it all, said Shah.Launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi, the BJP chief said, “Gandhi is around as elections are happening. He is chanting kisan day and night and once the elections are over, he would put on his shirt and trousers and would leave for a vacation abroad.”Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s concern for the farmers, Amit Shah asked if Rahul knew how potato was grown. Whether the Congress leader can name five Rabi crops? Or if he has ever ploughed a farm?Shah flayed Congress’ decision to not name its CM candidate, alleging the party is only in the poll fray to satiate its hunger for power.CM Shivraj too joined the war of words in an election rally in Satna, asking where would Rahul Gandhi be after November 28 (the day of polling).He used a Hindi Bollywood song to prove his point. “Ye to thahre pardesi sath kya nibhayenge. Kaam to Mama hi Ayega (He is an outsider and won’t be there to help you out. It is mama (me) who would always be around).