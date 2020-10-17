With Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, Cong Lines Up National Leaders to Campaign for MP Bypolls

Unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is banking on regional leaders for bypoll campaigning in MP, the Congress has roped in national leaders like former party president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and chief ministers of neighbouring states, including Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress party on Saturday issued its list of 30 star campaigners, which includes MPCC chief Kamal Nath, senior leader Mukul Wasnik, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan and firebrand leader Sadhna Bharti.

The list further features most of the senior leaders in the state, including Digvijaya Singh, whose absence has been questioned persistently by the BJP. Self-styled spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam too has bene named in the list.

Pilot, whose relationship with the party witnessed a rocky phase two months ago, will be campaigning in the Gwalior-Chambal region dominated by the caste group Gurjars.

Reacting to the list, the saffron party questioned the presence of large numbers of national figures in bypolls. "It’s now clear that the Congress can’t win these polls with the help of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, which is evident by the presence of national leaders and chief ministers of neighbouring states in the list," BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said.