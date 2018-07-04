With SC Verdict Going AAP's Way, a List of Schemes That Stand to Gain

In a strong indictment of both the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday restored some of the powers of the elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi and cautioned the L-G to not play an “obstructionist” role.The SC said the Centre could not “usurp” the powers of the state and the “will of the people” could not lose its purpose. Over the last three years, the AAP government has claimed that the LG’s office has blocked several of its key schemes. News18 brings you a list of schemes that the AAP government may push for now that the “concurrence” of the L-G is not required.The AAP government has claimed that while there are 20 lakh targeted beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS), widespread corruption in the system prevents from adequate rations reaching those who need it. To solve this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet had approved of a ‘Doostep delivery of rations’ scheme. In March this year, the Delhi Government had sent the file to the L-G for approval. However, the L-G has not given his approval yet. During his 9-day sit-in at the L-G’s residence last month, Kejriwal had said that getting the doorstep delivery of rations cleared was one of his main objectives.The Delhi government had marked four major pilgrimage spots across North India. These are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Mathura and Haridwar. Delhi government said it was ready to bear the cost of the pilgrimage for senior citizens. The government is also planning to arrange for buses that will depart for these four destinations. Under the plan, senior citizens will also be provided amenities and services for the journey. This was sent for the L-G’s approval in February and is still pending.The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the Health Department proposal for remodelling of 94 Delhi government dispensaries into Polyclinics in different areas of the national capital at the cost of Rs 168 crore. The aim of the project is to reorganise health care facilities by remodelling the dispensaries into polyclinics, which will be attached to various Delhi government hospitals. The polyclinics will act as satellite centres for outdoor specialised medical treatment centres of these hospitals. Medical superintendants of hospitals to which the polyclinics will be attached will be looking after these polyclinics. This is the next tier of Delhi Government’s Mohalla Clinics. This is the next tier of Delhi Government’s Mohalla Clinics.During Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, the AAP Government also approved the Public Works Department (PWD) proposal for expenditure sanction of Rs 303 crore for the construction of six lane flyover at Shastri Park Intersection and two lane flyover at Seelampur. The project will lead to a signal free corridor from UP border to ISBT and will help in getting rid of the massive traffic jams at Shastri Park intersection.Delhi Government had launched an investigation into alleged corruption by a firm hired in 2014 by the L-G for Housekeeping in LNJP and GTB Hospitals. In September 2017, AAP had requested the L-G to demand a CBI probe into the case. The L-G did not respond to the request.Rs 1 crore Ex-Gratia to kin of soldiers who died on dutyDelhi Government decided that any armed personnel, if he/she dies on duty in operations, calamities and disaster relief, and is a resident of Delhi, should be awarded Rs 1 crore posthumously. This file was sent to the L-G in September 2016. The file was not approved.The Delhi Waqf Board was dissolved in October 2016 and has led to several difficulties in management. According to Delhi Government, 991 Waqf Board properties have been illegally occupied. It was sent to the L-G in November 2017 and has not been approved.Request for officers in the Directorate of EducationIn December 2017, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had requested the L-G to depute one IAS officer in each of Delhi’s 13 Education Districts. The L-G did not respond.