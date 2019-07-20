Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With Sheila Dikshit's Death, Country Has Lost a Dedicated Congress Leader of Masses: Manmohan Singh

While condoling the former Delhi chief minister's death, Singh said people would always remember her contributions to the development of the national capital.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
The three-time chief minister and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81 on July 20, 2019. (image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the people will always remember her contributions to the development of the national capital. Dikshit passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. She was 81.

"I am shocked to hear of the sudden passing away of Smt Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi," he said in a message.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also condoled her death, saying it is truly an end of era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit , a popular CM and veteran leader. She was truly an end of an era of her stature of leaders, not in Delhi but nationally," Sharma said.

"She will be remembered for her compassion, humanity and visionary leadership in the transformation of Delhi into a world class capital city with modern infrastructure. He said generations will remember her with respect towards her contribution. Her death has left a deep void and she will be missed by all," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh described Dikshit as "a rare gem of a human being". "Sheila Dikshit's presence will be sorely missed not just in the Congress but by the people of Delhi, where she had toiled during her three terms as chief minister, to build a modern, vibrant and dynamic new city to meet their aspirations," he said in a statement in Chandigarh.

The Punjab chief minister said that for him, it was a personal loss as she had always been like an elder sister to him, in whom he found guidance and support in the difficult moments and decisions of his life.

