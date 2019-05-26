English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi', AAP Gears Up for Assembly Polls
On Sunday, Kejriwal had called a meeting of Delhi state unit volunteers at the Punjabi Bagh Club here.
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Days after coming third in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday launched a slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi' to gear up for the upcoming Assembly polls in the city.
The meeting was called to interact and discuss the future course of action of the party with volunteers. Delhi will have Assembly polls later this year or in early 2020.
The AAP, which contested the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, came third with only 18 per cent votes across Delhi. Three of its candidates also lost their depits.
The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi.
