1-min read

With Slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi', AAP Gears Up for Assembly Polls

On Sunday, Kejriwal had called a meeting of Delhi state unit volunteers at the Punjabi Bagh Club here.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
With Slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi', AAP Gears Up for Assembly Polls
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Days after coming third in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday launched a slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi' to gear up for the upcoming Assembly polls in the city.

The slogan on banners 'Delhi mein toh Kejriwal...' ('Kejriwal in Delhi') can be seen all over at the meeting point of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi state unit volunteers.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had called a meeting of Delhi state unit volunteers at the Punjabi Bagh Club here.

The meeting was called to interact and discuss the future course of action of the party with volunteers. Delhi will have Assembly polls later this year or in early 2020.

The AAP, which contested the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, came third with only 18 per cent votes across Delhi. Three of its candidates also lost their depits.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi.​
