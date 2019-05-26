With Slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi', AAP Gears Up for Assembly Polls

Days after coming third in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday launched a slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi' to gear up for the upcoming Assembly polls in the city.The slogan on banners 'Delhi mein toh Kejriwal...' ('Kejriwal in Delhi') can be seen all over at the meeting point of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi state unit volunteers.On Sunday, Kejriwal had called a meeting of Delhi state unit volunteers at the Punjabi Bagh Club here.The meeting was called to interact and discuss the future course of action of the party with volunteers. Delhi will have Assembly polls later this year or in early 2020.The AAP, which contested the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, came third with only 18 per cent votes across Delhi. Three of its candidates also lost their depits.The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi.​(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)