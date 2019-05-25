Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

With State Leaders Openly Expressing Discontent, is Uttarakhand Congress Again Heading For a Split?

Leaders and legislators close to Congress general secretary Harish Rawat are demanding removal of Rawat’s bete noir Indira Hridayesh and Pritam Singh from the post they are presently holding.

Anupam Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 25, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
With State Leaders Openly Expressing Discontent, is Uttarakhand Congress Again Heading For a Split?
Supporters of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat are demanding the resignations of state Congress chief and legislative party chief. (PTI)
Dehradun: A strong discontent seems to be brewing against state Congress leadership in Uttarakhand within 48 hours of a humiliating defeat in all five Lok Sabha seats in the hilly state.

Leaders and legislators close to Congress general secretary Harish Rawat are demanding removal of Rawat’s bete noir Indira Hridayesh and Pritam Singh from the post they are presently holding.

Both Pritam and Hridayesh are senior Congress legislators. Pritam is state Congress chief while latter is the leader of the opposition in the Uttarakhand assembly. In the 70-member assembly, Congress has just 11 legislators.

Rawat supporters believe that both top leaders in state should take responsibility for the debacle and high command should replace them with young leaders.

“The Lok Sabha polls have devastated the morale of the workers. Why Pritam Singh and Indira Hridayesh are still holding on to their chairs? Party should immediately show them doors,” quipped Harish Dhami, Congress MLA from Dharchula and a confidant of Harish Rawat.

Sources in the party claim that at least six MLAs are in favour of forming a separate group inside the state assembly in case the party doesn’t bow to their demands.

In 2016, the Congress witnessed a major split when a breakaway group of 10 legislators joined BJP. After the spilt, Congress became a fringe party in the 2017 assembly polls and further its position deteriorated in the Lok Sabha polls.

The result suggests that out of 70 assembly seats, Congress has leads in just four minority dominated assembly segments in Haridwar district and one seat in Dehradun.

Interestingly, both Uttarakhand and Delhi assemblies have 70 seats each and in these two states BJP was ahead in 65 assemblies while Congress could take a lead only in five segments.

“Any legislator or leader having issues should raise voice on party forum,” said Pritam Singh.

Singh contested from Tehri parliamentary seat and lost by over 2.5 lakh votes. On the contrary, former chief minister Harish Rawat who contested from Nainital, lost by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.


(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

