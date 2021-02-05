Ahead of the Bengal polls, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh got candid with The Indian Express about what victory in Bengal means for BJP and citizenship Amendment Bill among other things. When asked about the importance of the Bengal elections for BJP, the saffron party member said BJP has won almost all the states except Bengal which shares borders with Bangladesh.

The CPI(M) and the TMC want to bring infiltrators from Bangladesh to turn them into their voters and have been continuing to do so. This has resulted in a number of terrorists belonging to al-Quaeda, SIMI, etc coming into the state.

This has turned Bengal into a war zone which can adversely impact the whole nation.

Thus, he concluded that Bengal will be secure only if BJP wins. He reiterated that Prime Minister has already stated that the country is developed in the north, south, and west but the east remains underdeveloped. It is BJP's mission to develop the east also, otherwise, India’s development will be incomplete.

Talking about election violence, the party president stated that as violence was brought about by communists politics, it will see a rise as the election nears as it is the only means by which the TMC can win.

When asked about how BJP is different from TMC and what it has to offer the leader said unlike TMC, BJP takes qualified people from different parties, different ideologies, and communities into it from every part of the country and works towards the development of the nation as a whole.

Talking about the influx of members of other parties into BJP, Ghosh taking the example of Suvendhu Adhikari stated that people like him joined the TMC to oppose the violent politics of the CPI(M), but they were left disappointed. They gave their youth to the party but Bengal has not changed.

When asked about the much-debated Bengal CM candidature, Ghosh was quoted saying, 'After the Lok Sabha elections, the party asked me if I wanted to be a minister. I said I want to be in the organization. My mission is to win West Bengal. Now, it’s up to party leadership, the parliamentary board to decide who will be the chief minister. Whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will do that,'.

'Her striker and defender have come to my party. More are expected to come to BJP in February. Her party is going to be finished' claimed the Bengal BJP party president when asked about his view on Mamata Banerjee contesting from Nandigram.

When asked about the impact of the campaign of the elections which is bahari v/s bangali, Ghosh emphasized that it has no impact on society, because it’s wrong. BJP’s origin was in West Bengal but was accepted by the entire country.

'I am the party president and I am a Bengali. Every MP except one is Bangla-speaking. We got more than 2 crore voters in the Lok Sabha polls. If we were outsiders, would it have happened?'

Regarding the delay in framing the rules of CAA, Dilip Ghosh said, Home Minister Amit Shah is going to West Bengal and he will explain. The refugees, however, are confident that citizenship will be granted to them by the BJP. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had resigned from the Central government on this issue. It was the BJP that made the law after winning 18 seats from the state. People have waited for so long and they will wait one or two more years. But people are confident that the govt will make them understand.