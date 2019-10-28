Take the pledge to vote

With Support of 15 Independent MLAs, Shiv Sena, We Will 'Comfortably' Form Next Government, Says BJP

The BJP's assertion comes amid the Shiv Sena's demand for an equal share in power and the two saffron parties occupying the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
Shiv Sena (left) and BJP party symbol
Party symbols of Shiv Sena (left) and BJP. (File photo)

Mumbai: The BJP in Maharashtra on Monday said it has the support of 15 Independent MLAs and asserted the party will "comfortably" form the next government taking the Shiv Sena along with it.

The BJP's assertion comes amid the Shiv Sena's demand for an equal share in power and the two saffron parties occupying the chief minister's post on a rotational basis.

Besides its own 105 MLAs, the BJP has the support of 15 Independent MLAs, claimed party spokesperson Shweta Shalini.

"There were some BJP (ticket) aspirants who got elected as independent MLAs. They have extended their support to the BJP, she told PTI.

"I believe the BJP will form the next government comfortably taking the Shiv Sena along, Shalini said.

"The Sena is aware of our position and the kind of support we are getting from the independent MLAs," she said.

Shalini said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue in the top post in the new government also.

"It has already been announced that Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister of Maharashtra and he will be, she said.

In the just-concluded polls to 288-member Assembly,the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally.

The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. A resurgent NCP won 54, while its ally Congress bagged 44 seats.

