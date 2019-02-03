English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
'Biggest Cowards Are Those Who Kill Others' Dream': PM Modi Shares India's 'New Policy' to Fight Terrorism
Paying homage to those killed while fighting terrorists, PM Modi said heroes are those who live to fulfil dreams and the biggest cowards are the ones who kill others' dreams.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP state president Ravinder Raina and others during a rally after laying the foundation stone of AIIMS and Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane highway at Vijay Pur in Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Srinagar: India's surgical strike across the Line of Control has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.
In a stern message to those spreading terrorism and killing innocent youths, the prime minister said the country would give befitting response to every terrorist.
"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said addressing a function here.
Paying homage to those killed while fighting terrorists, including Nazir Ahmed Wani and Aurangzeb from Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said heroes are those who live to fulfil dreams and the biggest cowards are the ones who kill others' dreams.
"Today the whole country is angry to see the killings of innocent and armless Kashmiri youths. (These Kashmiri boys are targeted) because these youths want to live and fulfil their dreams. But they are targeted by terrorism. This is the truth of terrorism here," he said, adding the Indian government will fight terrorism with all its might.
The prime minister said the development of people of Jammu and Kashmir and that of the state is the priority of the central government.
Modi assured all that his government will follow the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream of peaceful and prosperous Kashmir with the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikaas" (collective efforts, inclusive growth).
"We will keep making all the efforts (in realising this dream)," the prime minister said. Modi laid foundation stones of various development work in Srinagar region worth Rs 7,000 crore.
He also inaugurated a rural Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Bandipore. This will enhance employment opportunities for the Kashmiri youths, he said.
The prime minister also inaugurated multipurpose indoor sports facility at Sephora, Ganderbal, among other projects. Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with students from different states of the country.
Responding to a question, he said the government was trying to make Indian institutes of global level so that lakhs and crores of rupees going out of the country to the foreign institutions are stopped.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a stern message to those spreading terrorism and killing innocent youths, the prime minister said the country would give befitting response to every terrorist.
"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give befitting response ('muhtod jawab') to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said addressing a function here.
Paying homage to those killed while fighting terrorists, including Nazir Ahmed Wani and Aurangzeb from Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said heroes are those who live to fulfil dreams and the biggest cowards are the ones who kill others' dreams.
"Today the whole country is angry to see the killings of innocent and armless Kashmiri youths. (These Kashmiri boys are targeted) because these youths want to live and fulfil their dreams. But they are targeted by terrorism. This is the truth of terrorism here," he said, adding the Indian government will fight terrorism with all its might.
The prime minister said the development of people of Jammu and Kashmir and that of the state is the priority of the central government.
Modi assured all that his government will follow the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream of peaceful and prosperous Kashmir with the motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikaas" (collective efforts, inclusive growth).
"We will keep making all the efforts (in realising this dream)," the prime minister said. Modi laid foundation stones of various development work in Srinagar region worth Rs 7,000 crore.
He also inaugurated a rural Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Bandipore. This will enhance employment opportunities for the Kashmiri youths, he said.
The prime minister also inaugurated multipurpose indoor sports facility at Sephora, Ganderbal, among other projects. Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with students from different states of the country.
Responding to a question, he said the government was trying to make Indian institutes of global level so that lakhs and crores of rupees going out of the country to the foreign institutions are stopped.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results