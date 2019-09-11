Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With Too Many Internal Tussles, Tough to Predict Kamal Nath Govt's Future: LoP Gopal Bhargav

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargav also took a dig at the multiple rifts that have enveloped the grand old party stating that the latter deserved a different sort of recognition like being put up in a museum.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 11, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
File photo of the BJP leader Gopal Bhargav.
File photo of the BJP leader Gopal Bhargav.
Jabalpur: Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargav on Wednesday claimed that the future of the Kamal Nath-led government was very difficult to predict given the enormous power struggle within the party over the state Congress chief’s post. He also took a dig at the multiple rifts that have enveloped the grand old party stating that the latter deserved a different sort of recognition like being put up in a museum.

Reacting to Congress leaders’ allegations that the former BJP government had left behind an empty coffer, Bhargav said the present ministers were spending crores on the beatification of bungalows after coming to power. Bhargav was speaking at a rally organised by the BJP against alleged 'ineffective' state government.

“Not only this, Rs 700 crore travel allowance is offered through transfer-posting trade amid empty coffer talks,” he added. Bhargav was referring to the allegations of transfers of a number of bureaucrats after the Congress took charge.

Stating that Nath and his team were doing nothing but only busy trying to fool people, the Leader of Opposition said even its MLAs have alleged that nothing moved in the government without envelopes (bribe). “In Congress Raj, peon get the works done for envelopes, while ministers extend minor favours in return for suitcases and they demand briefcases for major events,” the senior BJP leader said.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
