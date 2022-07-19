CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » With Top Opposition Leaders By Her Side, Margaret Alva Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Election
1-MIN READ

With Top Opposition Leaders By Her Side, Margaret Alva Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Election

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2022, 12:56 IST

Delhi, India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other top opposition leaders joined Alva for her nomination filing on Tuesday. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by ANI)

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10

Margaret Alva, the joint candidate chosen by Opposition for the vice presidential election, filed her nomination papers for the post on Tuesday and was accompanied by a host of leaders.

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

Alva was joined by top opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, during her nomination filing.

“It’s a tough election without a doubt, but I’m not afraid to take on the challenge,” Alva had said on Monday while thanking opposition parties who have supported her candidature.

The 80-year-old is pitted against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening.

Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president’s election.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
first published:July 19, 2022, 12:55 IST
last updated:July 19, 2022, 12:56 IST