With Union Min Pramanik's Emotional Call, Bengal Division Theory Takes Front Seat Again

It all started with Union Minister John Barla’s demand for a separate Union Territory out of North Bengal. The North Bengal issue is still on as far as the BJP is concerned. Though in June when this demand was first raised, the BJP stand was that this demand is individual demand and the party does not support this.

As days passed by, every day some leader or the other of BJP has something to say on this. Today, Union Minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik, was asked the same question and his reply was “See present Bengal government has partially supported Gorkhaland at one point in time. Demand can come up anytime from anybody, I am with the emotion of the people.”

BJP openly, slowly and subtly, variously putting this separate State theory. Two days back, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh was in North Bengal and he too chorused with Barla’s demand. MP Locket Chatterjee though opposed it saying Bengal cannot be divided.

As Nisith Pramanik holds an important position in the central government, his comment is very important.

When asked about Nisith Pramanik’s comment, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharjya said, “See demanding separate State cannot be identified as separatist activity. There is discontent in North Bengal and that is for bad governance. We are not for division but you talk to ground level TMC workers, they will also say the same thing."

It is a conscious effort by leaders by putting up this issue live.

TMC Minister Bratyo Basu said: “They have lost the election and that is why they are doing this. We have done immense development in North Bengal."

