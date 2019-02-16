English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Victory in Mind, Chandrababu Naidu Will Now Follow KCR's Suit in Telangana
While the TDP focused on the 'Andhra' sentiment, the TRS stressed on the fact that if the Mahakutami wins then Telangana will be treated as a mere offshoot of Andhra Pradesh with Chandrababu’s dominance in the government.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Hyderabad: After a disastrous defeat in the recent assembly elections in Telangana, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party has devised a new strategy – to jump on KCR’s bandwagon.
In the state elections, the Telangana Rastra Samiti had contested alone while the Congress and the TDP fought together under the ‘Mahakutami’. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had rigorously campaigned in the state.
While the TDP focused on the ‘Andhra’ sentiment, the TRS stressed on the fact that if the Mahakutami wins then Telangana will be treated as a mere offshoot of Andhra Pradesh with Chandrababu’s dominance in the government.
“Do we welcome Andhra’s rule in Telangana even after separating from the state? Have we forgotten the destruction caused by Andhra leaders, including Chandrababu’s,” KCR asked during his rallies as the crowd broke into loud cheers.
Not only did his tactic work out, KCR came back to power with a thumping victory winning 88 assembly seats out of 120. The Congress-led Mahakutami could only secure 21 seats and TDP was confined to only two seats.
Now, Naidu wants to tread KCR’s path and use the same sentiment to TDP’s gain in Telangana in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While Naidu wants to infuse the sons of soil concept in Telangana, he also wants to sever KCR’s influence in his home turf Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu’s son and Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh said in a rally, “Our state is Andhra, our caste is Andhra and Andhra is our pride. Do we invite others to rule us?”
According to an analyst, the TDP has wittingly tried to intensify the negative impression on KCR in the people of Andhra by popularizing the fact that the TRS worked against the state on the floor of the Lower House regarding the issue of special status.
The TDP leaders have time and again claimed that there is nothing wrong in projecting the pride of the culture and state and that they don’t provoke people in the name of religion or community.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the state elections, the Telangana Rastra Samiti had contested alone while the Congress and the TDP fought together under the ‘Mahakutami’. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had rigorously campaigned in the state.
While the TDP focused on the ‘Andhra’ sentiment, the TRS stressed on the fact that if the Mahakutami wins then Telangana will be treated as a mere offshoot of Andhra Pradesh with Chandrababu’s dominance in the government.
“Do we welcome Andhra’s rule in Telangana even after separating from the state? Have we forgotten the destruction caused by Andhra leaders, including Chandrababu’s,” KCR asked during his rallies as the crowd broke into loud cheers.
Not only did his tactic work out, KCR came back to power with a thumping victory winning 88 assembly seats out of 120. The Congress-led Mahakutami could only secure 21 seats and TDP was confined to only two seats.
Now, Naidu wants to tread KCR’s path and use the same sentiment to TDP’s gain in Telangana in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While Naidu wants to infuse the sons of soil concept in Telangana, he also wants to sever KCR’s influence in his home turf Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu’s son and Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh said in a rally, “Our state is Andhra, our caste is Andhra and Andhra is our pride. Do we invite others to rule us?”
According to an analyst, the TDP has wittingly tried to intensify the negative impression on KCR in the people of Andhra by popularizing the fact that the TRS worked against the state on the floor of the Lower House regarding the issue of special status.
The TDP leaders have time and again claimed that there is nothing wrong in projecting the pride of the culture and state and that they don’t provoke people in the name of religion or community.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory
- Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
- Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results