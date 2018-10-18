'With You Only for Hindutva, Saddened Ram Mandir Not Built Yet': Uddhav's Message to PM Modi

Declaring that he will visit Ayodhya on November 25 this year, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the BJP to build the Ram Mandir soon or admit that it was an “election jumla”.“I am with you only for Hindutva... The BJP should clarify to the public whether the Ram Mandir promise is a jumla. If it is one, then the Shiv Sena will look into it,” said Uddhav at Sena's annual Dussehra rally.Thackeray further challenged the BJP and said, “If you can’t build Ram mandir, then I don’t think this can be called the NDA government. There must be some problem in the government’s DNA in that case.”In a show of symbols, the Sena chief’s cadre welcomed him on stage with a statue of Lord Shri Ram. The speech is being seen in the political circles as an assertion of Hindutva as a prominent poll agenda by the Shiv Sena, and a possible effort to hijack it from the old ally — BJP.“We warn everyone who thinks that Hindutva has died. We are still alive. We are saddened that Ram Mandir has not been constructed yet,” said Uddhav.Uddhav questioned why the PM shied away from visiting Ayodhya after winning elections."The PM travels all around the globe. He goes to countries we have never heard of. Then why hasn't he ever gone to Ayodhya? I am going to go to Ayodhya with a saffron flag in hands. Even after that if you can’t remember about Ram mandir, then we will bring all Hindus together and build Ram mandir,” said Uddhav.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the valedictory function of the Sai Baba Samadhi centenary celebrations in Shirdi on October 19. Uddhav wondered why the PM wasn't visiting the drought-hit regions in Maharashtra."You are coming to Shirdi tomorrow (Friday). Go to my drought-hit areas, and give them something," said Uddhav.Uddhav congratulated RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for asserting the need for building a Ram Mandir soonEarlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his Vijaydashmi speech, demanded a law to be framed to allow the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya."The Hindu community has for several years been waiting for the grand Ram temple. Unfortunate attempts have been made only to delay this process. We don’t want any more delays,” Bhagwat said.The Shiv Sena chief also criticised Prime Minister Modi of not having a consistent policy on Pakistan."You conveniently declare Pakistan as your friend or enemy. You continue playing cricket with them. Is there any head or tail to your foreign policy? And yet, you claim you will come to power in 2019," said Uddhav.The Sena-BJP ties have hit a rough patch and there have been reported overtures by the BJP to pacify its ally of two decades. The parties have fought two Lok Sabha bypolls as rivals, and there’s been no let-up in the Sena’s acerbic comments for the BJP.In a likely indication to top BJP leadership, Uddhav Thackeray said that the country's horoscopes were plagued by 'twisted' Shani and Mangal."Your lies have put the country on the mouth of a volcano. If this volcano erupts, it will sweep you away from power," Uddhav said indicating that the Modi wave had ebbed.Taking a dig at the PM was another important highlight of his speech. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nitin Gadkari too found unpleasant mentions in the speech. While Ravi Shankar Prasad was called 'arrogant', Gadkari was referred to as 'shameless'.Talking about the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Shiv Sena will support the BJP in the Parliament if the party scraps Article 370 from the Constitution."Has any BJP leader shown the courage to speak on Article 370? Show the courage to bring it up in the Parliament. I assure you, Sena will stand by you."He said that irrespective of whichever government came to power, the Raavan of price rise and petrol price rise stood regularly in front of the people."While Raavan is constant, our Ram Mandir doesn't get built," he said.The Congress has called it a joint ploy by both the parties to divert people's attention from development.