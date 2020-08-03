Withdraw 3 Capitals Decision Within 48 Hours or Dissolve Assembly, Naidu Tells Jagan Govt

Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday gave an ultimatum to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw his three capitals idea within 48 hours or dissolve the state Legislative Assembly to seek fresh public mandate on his decision for trifurcation.

Naidu reminded Reddy that he and his party leaders had promised the people of Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 election campaign that Amaravati would continue to be the only capital city and that it would be fully developed. After making that promise, the chief minister has no right to shift Amaravati Capital without the approval of all the 5 crore people of the state, he said.

"If the people vote for and bring the YSRCP back to power in the re-election, then the TDP would humbly accept their mandate and it would not raise its dissenting voice again against the decision. If the CM does not receive a proper response, the TDP along with the other Opposition parties would intensify their agitation against the government in all possible ways,” said Naidu.

“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy backstabbed and betrayed all the 5 crore people of the state by going ahead with his capital shifting without discussing or taking prior approval of the people. He himself repeatedly uttered the election slogan that he would never break his promises and that he would worship his party manifesto like the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita and the Quran. Having sworn on the holy books, the Chief Minister was now relentlessly breaking his promises without any conscience,” he added.

Meanwhile, TDP member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Legislative Council, protesting the state government's decision to go ahead with three capitals plan.

Ravi, alias B.Tech Ravi, said he has sent in his resignation to the Council Chairman M A Sharif. He was elected to the Council from the Kadapa Local Authorities Constituency in 2017 and had tenure till March 2023. Ravi is the first legislator to quit his post protesting the move to have three capitals for the state -- the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative in Amaravati and Judicial in Kurnool.

On July 31 the state government notified the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act,2020,and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act, 2020, immediately after Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the two controversial laws.

The state Legislative Council did not clear the two Bills and had referred them to Select Committees for deeper examination but the committees never took shape. As per the provisions of the Constitution, the Governor gave assent to the two new laws, paving the way for the government to go ahead with its plans of having three capitals for the state. All opposition parties have been staunchly opposing the three capitals idea, demanding that Amaravati be continued as the full-fledged capital of the bifurcated state.

With PTI inputs