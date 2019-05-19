English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Withdraw Kejriwal’s Security Cover if He Doesn’t Apologise for Statement, Delhi BJP Tells Police Chief
BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal's statement was 'damaging' for the morale of his security staff as well as the entire police force in the national capital.
File photo of Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday requested the commissioner of police to review the security cover of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after the AAP chief alleged that he could be assassinated by police personnel deployed for his security.
In a letter to Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal's statement was "damaging" for the morale of his security staff as well as the entire police force in the national capital. He also sent copies of the letter to Home minister Rajnath Singh and Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal.
Kejriwal on Saturday had alleged that the BJP was after his life and said he could be assassinated like former prime minister Indira Gandhi by police personnel deployed for his security.
Recently, the Delhi chief minister had also told a news channel in Punjab that the BJP was after his life and they would "murder" him one day.
Kapoor in the letter said, "I believe this statement coming from a chief minister is highly damaging for the morale of not only his security guards but the entire Delhi Police force personnel who are deployed for VIP security".
He asked for psychological counselling of Delhi Police personnel deployed for Chief Minister Kejriwal's security, saying they must be "depressed" over his allegations.
"All security staff deployed around Kejriwal should be given psychological counselling and Delhi should immediately review his security cover".
Delhi Police should seek an apology from Kejriwal for his allegations and if he refuses his security cover should be withdrawn, Kapoor said.
