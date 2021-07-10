'Without Problems, You Can't Enjoy Good Times': Shivraj Minister Gets Philosophical on Fuel Price Hike

As fuel prices continue to surge by every passing day, Shivraj Chouhan’s cabinet ministers are up to the mark offering unusual pleas for the same.

On Saturday, science and technology minister Om Prakash Saklecha who was in Chhatarpur for a daylong trip was intercepted by reporters who questioned him on the sharp surge in the fuel prices of late.

The minister offered a philosophical response. “Troubles make you realise the happiness of good times. if there’s no trouble, you won’t be able to enjoy happiness," said the senior minister in Shivraj cabinet.

It’s the real character of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said. When the economy is shattered and businesses are destroyed in corona times, the BJP government has imposed heavy burden on the commoners through taxes, he added.

He recalled how BJP leaders used to protest on roads with LPG cylinders and two-wheelers when nominal rise was brought about in the prices of fuel in UPA government.

Rakesh Sharma, the BJP spokesperson hit back saying the Congress party only believes in pretentions. He asked the opposition to clarify why Rajasthan ruled by Congress party levies maximum taxes and cess on fuel. We haven’t levied any fresh charges on fuel and it’s all taxes inherited by our government, said the leader.

This is not the first-time, a BJP minister has offered an unusual statement on fuel price surge. Recently, the Energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar had claimed that fuel prices are going up because we no longer use bicycles which is also beneficial for health.

Meanwhile, the Congress party continued to oppose abnormally high fuel prices as party leaders were arrested by police as they were trying to stage a protest against price hike in Jabalpur.

“Petrol prices have touched Rs 111 a litre mark in Madhya Pradesh, Thanks Modi ji,” tweeted MP Congress. In Bhopal, petrol sold at Rs 108.92 a litre while the diesel was selling at Rs 98.38 per litre on Saturday.

