Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Without RSS, There is No Hindustan' Rajasthan BJP Chief Claims that Sangh Can change Country and World

Satish Poonia, who comes with an RSS background and was appointed as the state BJP president on Saturday, was speaking to reporters on Sunday after a programme here.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Without RSS, There is No Hindustan' Rajasthan BJP Chief Claims that Sangh Can change Country and World
File photo of Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia (Pic: Twitter/Satish Poonia)
Loading...

Jaipur: Terming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a movement that can change the country and the world, newly-appointed Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday reiterated there would have been no Hindustan without the Sangh.

Poonia, who comes with an RSS background and was appointed as the state BJP president on Saturday, was speaking to reporters on Sunday after a programme here.

In an apparent attack on the Congress without naming it, he said, "Historical facts are no more hidden...who was behind Partition? Who got in collusion with the Mughals and the Britishers? I feel that without the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, there would have been no Hindustan."

He continued, "Democracy was saved...along with intact democracy, the country's respect increased across the world. The RSS is not a word but a movement that can change the country and the world."

The 55-year-old Poonia was appointed as the state president of BJP Rajasthan on Saturday.

In his first remarks after being appointed, he had praised the RSS on Saturday when he was asked about his Sangh background.

"If there was no RSS, there would have been no Hindustan. Because the RSS is such a big force, 'Bhagwa' (saffron) is respected all over," he had said.

Poonia, who hails from the Rajgarh town of Churu district, has been with the RSS since his childhood. He began his student politics in 1982 and conducted a programme 'Dr Hedgewar olympics' to mark the birth centenary year of RSS founder KB Hedgewar in the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, in 1988.

This was the first direct programme of the RSS at the university.

Poonia served as RSS' state general secretary for four terms between 2004-14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram