‘Woh Log Kans Ke Upasak The, Kans He Paida Karte The’: CM Yogi Targets Oppn Over Jawahar Bagh Riots

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party for instigating Jawahar Bagh riots, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the opposition as the ‘followers of Kans’, not Krishna and said that they should fear Lord Krishna for giving birth to unscrupulous elements like ‘Kans’ and for burning the state in the fire of hatred.

“I am dedicating this power project here, and Lord Krishna must be telling some people in Lucknow in a dream to cry over their failures, BJP has done the work they could not. Lord Krishna must have also told them that they did nothing for Mathura, Gokul, Barsana, or Vrindavan. Rather, produced Kansa and caused Jawaharbagh riots in which SP Mukul Dwivedi was martyred ..Unhe Bhagwan Krishna se matlab nahi tha, woh log Kans ke upasak the, aur kans he paida karte the,” said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister was in Aligarh where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 113 development projects including the inauguration of the 660 MW Harduaganj thermal expansion project, the first supercritical unit of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited worth more than Rs 7,000 crore in Aligarh.

On this occasion, the CM also distributed tablets and smartphones to students in Aligarh. He also announced setting up a sugar mill at Satha.

Targeting SP, the CM said, “It was Mathura, where the first Kosi Kalan riots took place. The Jawaharbagh incident took place in the same district. Who would have forgotten the Muzaffarnagar riots and the Aligarh controversy?”

Uttar Pradesh has become riot-free as a result of the work done by our public representatives and police in the last five years. Aaj pradesh me danga nahi, ganna paida hota hai.”

Mentioning the Covid management done by his government, the CM also took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav saying, “The boy who does not go to school for the whole year and then attends the school in the last month, expects to top in the examination which is not possible.”

He said that today, when bulldozers run on those who looted people, then the people sitting in Saifai suffer the most. Even the brothers and sisters from Italy, are crying over bulldozers are running on the mafia.

Comparing the government before and after 2017, CM Yogi said that earlier public money was looted, development was of one family. The money of the poor was hidden by them in the walls. “Now, we are digging out the same money with JCB and giving tablets and smartphones to the youth, building houses for the poor,” he said.

Yogi said that in the earlier governments, smartphones and laptops could not be charged without electricity, but our government is providing uninterrupted electricity. The previous governments used to buy electricity at expensive prices and pass the burden on the public. The people did not even get electricity.

