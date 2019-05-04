Take the pledge to vote

'Woh Naachte Bahut Achha Hai': Kejriwal Stirs Row With Remark on Manoj Tiwari

Responding to the jibe, Tiwari said people belonging to Purvanchal (eastern region) would teach him a lesson on May 12.

Updated:May 4, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
'Woh Naachte Bahut Achha Hai': Kejriwal Stirs Row With Remark on Manoj Tiwari
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stirred a row on Saturday with a remark against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, saying he “dances very well”.

Kejriwal, who was campaigning for his party candidate Dilip Pandey, said: “Manoj Tiwari dances very well. Pandey ji does not know how to dance, but he knows how to work. This time, vote for who works. Do not vote for the person who dances.”




Responding to the jibe, Tiwari said people belonging to Purvanchal (eastern region) would teach him a lesson on May 12. “By abusing me, he has directly insulted the people of ‘Purvanchal’ and the same people will now show him what are the consequences of it,” the singer-actor-turned-politician said.

The elections for seven seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase of voting on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

