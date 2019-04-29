English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Woke Up Late’: Moon Moon Sen on Why She Was Unaware of Violence in Her Constituency Asansol
Clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol on Monday and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence.
File photo of Moon Moon Sen.
Loading...
Asansol: Actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen, the Trinamool Congress candidate against BJP’s Babul Supriyo, said was unaware of clashes in her Asansol constituency as she had “woken up late”.
"They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," Moon Moon Sen, actor-turned-politician, was quoted as saying by NDTV.
On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence. He alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.
Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.
"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said.
Meanwhile, Sen suggested that violence in West Bengal has reduced from the days of Communist Party of India (M) rule. She also said political clashes take place across India and not just in Bengal.
Asked about the allegations of violence made by Supriyo, she walked off saying, "Don't say his name please. Bas (that's it)."
On Saturday, Supriyo had said that his friendship with Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that his Trinamool Congress rival is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her dead mother for votes.
"Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon," Supriyo told had said in an interview.
Sen had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she is locked in a close fight with Supriyo from Asansol constituency, which goes to polls today.
"They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," Moon Moon Sen, actor-turned-politician, was quoted as saying by NDTV.
On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence. He alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.
Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.
"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said.
Meanwhile, Sen suggested that violence in West Bengal has reduced from the days of Communist Party of India (M) rule. She also said political clashes take place across India and not just in Bengal.
Asked about the allegations of violence made by Supriyo, she walked off saying, "Don't say his name please. Bas (that's it)."
On Saturday, Supriyo had said that his friendship with Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that his Trinamool Congress rival is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her dead mother for votes.
"Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon," Supriyo told had said in an interview.
Sen had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she is locked in a close fight with Supriyo from Asansol constituency, which goes to polls today.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kajol Had a Thing for Akshay Kumar, Reveals Karan Johar on Kapil Sharma’s Talk Show
- Realme 3 Pro 'Surprise' Sale at 4PM Today after First Batch Sells Out in Minutes
- From Ahan to Taimur, Bollywood Star Kids Draw Attention in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Recommended For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
- Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results