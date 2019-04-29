Take the pledge to vote

‘Woke Up Late’: Moon Moon Sen on Why She Was Unaware of Violence in Her Constituency Asansol

Clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol on Monday and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence.

News18.com

April 29, 2019
‘Woke Up Late’: Moon Moon Sen on Why She Was Unaware of Violence in Her Constituency Asansol
File photo of Moon Moon Sen.
Asansol: Actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen, the Trinamool Congress candidate against BJP’s Babul Supriyo, said was unaware of clashes in her Asansol constituency as she had “woken up late”.

"They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," Moon Moon Sen, actor-turned-politician, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

On Monday, clashes erupted between BJP and TMC workers in Asansol and BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised in the violence. He alleged that TMC workers captured polling booths and did not allow people to vote.

Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.

"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Sen suggested that violence in West Bengal has reduced from the days of Communist Party of India (M) rule. She also said political clashes take place across India and not just in Bengal.

Asked about the allegations of violence made by Supriyo, she walked off saying, "Don't say his name please. Bas (that's it)."

On Saturday, Supriyo had said that his friendship with Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that his Trinamool Congress rival is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her dead mother for votes.

"Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon," Supriyo told had said in an interview.

Sen had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the CPI(M) strongman Basudeb Acharia from Bankura. This time, she is locked in a close fight with Supriyo from Asansol constituency, which goes to polls today.
