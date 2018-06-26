Woman BJP MLA Alleges Police Harassing Her on Behalf of 'Powerful Party Leader'

A woman BJP MLA on Tuesday broke down in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, claiming that she and her family members were being harassed by police at the behest of a senior leader of her own party.During the Zero Hour, MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra stood up and said the Rewa district police were trying to frame up her and her family members in false cases, and sought security cover.The Rewa superintendent of police was acting in a biased manner against her and her family at the behest of a powerful BJP leader, a tearful Mishra alleged.The MLA, who represents Simaria seat in Rewa district, also said she would not contest the coming Assembly election. Opposition Congress members were prompt in supporting her, saying if a ruling party MLA was feeling helpless, one could imagine the plight of common people.Speaker Sitasharan Sharma asked Home Minister Bhupendra Singh to reply to Mishra's allegations. The minister announced that she and her family would be provided security.However, Mishra was not consoled by the statement. She and her family were being hounded which should stop, and they should not be implicated in false cases, she demanded. The Home Minister assured that he will talk to the SP and ensure that no wrongful action is taken against anybody.The MLA, however, remained dissatisfied and stepped into the well of the House. Congress members shouted "shame, shame" and "this tyranny will not be tolerated". Singh then walked up to a weeping Mishra and spoke to her.Four women members from the Congress and BSP also joined the BJP MLA and sat by her side.Amid din, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes. When the House reassembled, the women MLAs were staying put in the well. "Shame on you that your MLA is crying," senior Congress member Ramniwas Rawat said to the government benches.Almost all opposition MLAs trooped into the well, shouting "save women's honour".Women MLAs from the BJP Ranjana Baghel and Mamta Meena came to the government's defence, reminding Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh of the recent complaint filed by his mother accusing him of ill-treatment. Speaker transacted the listed business of the day amid din before adjourning the House.