Woman BJP Supporter Beaten with Sticks, Punched and Thrown to Ground by TMC Leaders in Bengal
The entire episode was caught on camera on September 26, the day of BJP's 12-hour Bengal bandh, when the victim had put up a rail block in Barasat near Kolkata.
Screenshot of the video.
New Delhi: A woman supporter of the BJP was brutally attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and activists during a protest rally — not once but twice. The victim, Nilima De Sarkar, was first beaten up with sticks and pushed to the ground by the activists and attacked again when she was giving interview to a TV channel.
The entire episode was caught on camera on September 26, the day of BJP's 12-hour Bengal bandh, when Sarkar, along with other BJP supporters, had put up a rail block in Barasat near Kolkata. According to a report in NDTV, Trinamool supporters led by the local panchayat chief, Arshaduzzaman, charged at the BJP supporters.
A mobile phone video recorded by a witness shows Trinamool activists launching a flurry of blows on Sarkar and kicking her brutally. A policeman steps forward to stop further attacks on her. A little later, when she is speaking to a TV channel reporter, an activist charges at her throws her to the ground again.
The attacker in the blue shirt has been identified by the BJP as Qutubuddin, an aide of Arshanduzzaman, the man who kicked Sarkar first, the NDTV report said.
