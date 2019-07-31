Take the pledge to vote

Woman Cop Transferred After She Rebuked Minister's Nephew in Madhya Pradesh: BJP

Traffic police subedar Sonu Vajpayee was transferred from Indore to Chhatarpur because she dared to stop the nephew of PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma for violation of traffic rules, BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya said.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Woman Cop Transferred After She Rebuked Minister's Nephew in Madhya Pradesh: BJP
Representative image.
Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya claimed on Wednesday that a woman traffic police officer was transferred because she took action against the nephew of a minister in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Traffic police subedar Sonu Vajpayee was transferred from Indore to Chhatarpur because she dared to stop the nephew of PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma for violation of traffic rules, he said.

"Vajpayee stopped Verma's nephew Abhay Verma when he was talking on mobile phone while driving a car, violating traffic rules. The officer who worked honestly has been now transferred," Vijayvargiya alleged.

"We sent a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded that her transfer be stopped immediately," he said.

Abhay Verma dismissed the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with the transfer. In April, his car was stopped by Vajpayee that led to a heated argument between the two. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Vijayvargiya himself was in news recently when he assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation on camera.

