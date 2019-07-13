Woman Dies of Cardiac Arrest after Staging Protest over 'Cut Money' in Bengal

Haripal: Fearing arrest over taking part in a protest over the 'cut money' issue, a 58-year-old woman apparently died of cardiac arrest in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Saturday, police said.

Basanti Koley collapsed on the ground and died while looking for her son, as police entered Rajballavbati village following the protests at neighbouring Jejur village, her husband Ramahari Koley said. Arambagh unit BJP president Biman Ghosh seconded Ramahari Koley's claim.

Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu said though cardiac arrest seemed to be the cause of death, it can only be confirmed after post-mortem.

BJP workers and locals had ransacked the residence of Jejur village Trinamool Congress deputy sarpanch Gopal Chakraborty on Friday night, demanding return of 'cut money' allegedly sought for MGNREGA work, police said.

"We acted upon the call for help by the deputy sarpanch and reached the area, but did not open fire or conduct route march there," the SP said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.