Woman’s Suicide Turns Into Political Slugfest in Madhya Pradesh
Preeti Raghuwanshi, a native of Udaypura tehsil in Raisen, committed suicide by consuming poison. Her family has alleged that PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son Girijesh had married the girl secretly at Arya Samaj Mandir in Bhopal. She allegedly took the extreme step as minister’s family got their son engaged to someone else.
Image for representation only.
Bhopal: The suicide of a girl on March 17 has led to a major political controversy between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Preeti Raghuwanshi, a native of Udaypura tehsil in Raisen, committed suicide by consuming poison. Her family has alleged that PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son Girijesh had married the girl secretly at Arya Samaj Mandir in Bhopal. She allegedly took the extreme step as minister’s family got their son engaged to someone else.
The minister said it was a tragic incident and “she could be anyone's daughter or daughter-in-law."
Singh, who is believed to be close CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ,ducked queries on his son's marriage as alleged by the deceased's family.
The case got complicated on Monday when purported text messages by Girijesh asking the girl's uncle to not worry were leaked.
The police have seized the couple's ‘marriage certificate’ and other documents from Arya Samaj Mandir in Nehru Nagar, Bhopal.
Meanewhile, Congress workers on Monday torched the CM and Singh's effigies in Bhopal. The Mahila Congress has demanded stringent action.
Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra accused the state government of shielding the father-son duo. "Why no case was registered against the accused within 48 hours of the girl's death," he said.
Hazarilal Raghuvanshi, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Raghuvanshi Mahasabha, wrote to leader of opposition Ajay Singh on Monday seeking the removal of Rampal Singh from the ministry and initiate an inquiry against him.
The opposition stung by MP government’s swift action against its MLA Hemant Katare --facing charges of rape and abduction-- now wishes not to let go of this opportunity to corner Shivraj government.
Congress state president Arun Yadav announced that he would meet the aggrieved family in Raisen on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Saturday 17 March , 2018
