'Women Dying While CM Yogi Busy in Mission Shakti': Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt on Bulandshahr Incident

Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched an attack on the CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over the rise of crimes against women in the state.

The SP Chief alleged that while the government was seemingly busy in programmes such as the ‘Mission Shakti’ and ‘Pink Booth’, females were forced to commit suicide amid the rising crime-rate against women in UP.

“Disappointed with the increasing cases of rape, sexual harassment and molestation against women. Sisters and daughters are being forced to commit suicide in the BJP government and the government is busy in showy programs like 'Mission Shakti' and 'Pink Booth'. Government should understand the pain of these families,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday a rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Delhi, with her father alleging that she was set afire by an uncle of the accused and his friends who were pressuring her to reach a compromise. Three persons were arrested following a complaint by the victim's father, while the rape accused was already in jail, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said, adding two policemen have also been suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case.

Police had earlier said that the woman had allegedly set herself this morning due to stress. According to a complaint filed by the woman on August 15, she was raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard. The main accused was arrested the same day and has been in prison since then. However, the kin of the accused were allegedly pressurizing the victim’s family to take back the case.

On Tuesday morning, the girl was found with severe burn injuries, under suspicious circumstances. She was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she succumbed during treatment. The father of the deceased victim gave a written complaint alleging that his daughter was set afire by seven people after which three people have been arrested.