'Women Get Raped When They Don't Wear Hijab': Karnataka Congress Leader's Outrageous Remark

In a controversial remark, Congress leader and Karnataka MLA Zameer Ahmed said that women get raped when they don’t wear Hijab. The remark comes amid the hijab controversy with Muslim girl students in Karnataka protesting after they were not allowed to enter colleges wearing their face veil.

“Hijab means ‘Parda’ in Islam… to hide the beauty of women… Women get raped when they don’t wear Hijab", the Congress leader said. Ahmed had earlier termed the controversy a conspiracy by the ruling BJP in an attempt to divide communities.

#WATCH | Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam…to hide the beauty of women…women get raped when they don't wear Hijab: Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on #HijabRow in Hubli, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8Ole8wjLQF— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The controversy had resulted in protests in Karnataka from a section of Muslim community, who supported the hijab while several other students clad in saffron scarves protested against the hijab.

The Karnataka government finally on Feb 9 had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state after protests on the issue. The classes are set to open from Monday as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

In the wake of reopening of schools, the government had last week issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

Several politicians and leaders have expressed their opinion on the controversy. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has said the Constitution of India, and not the law of ‘shariat’, would form the basis for running the country or institution.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has slammed the Congress saying that the party sowed seeds of divisive policies that led to India’s partition. He added that in the name of Hindu-Muslim, Congress had divided the country.

Meanwhile, the Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 till February 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.